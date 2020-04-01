1 April 2020

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday predicted a “very, very painful” two weeks ahead as the White House formally unveiled models of the coronavirus outbreak that project between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths.

The US state of California announced plans late Tuesday to release up to 3,500 inmates from prison early, as concerns rise for inmate safety amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

China on Wednesday started including asymptomatic cases in its daily coronavirus tallies after pressure and widespread concern that leaving such cases out was painting an inaccurate picture of the outbreak in China.

Taiwan will donate 10 million masks to countries hit hardest by the new coronavirus pandemic, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday. Taiwan will send 7 million masks to 11 European countries including Italy, Spain and Germany which have recorded the highest case numbers, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed to dpa.