10 May 2020

Skopje – Twenty new COVID-19 cases have been registered in North Macedonia in the past 24 hours, while 24 patients have recovered, the Ministry of Health said in a press release Sunday.

Skopje – All protective measures against the coronavirus remain the same for now. The ease of restrictions will depend on the trend in new cases on Sunday and Monday.

Skopje – The SDSM-led coalition “We Can” took a position at a meeting on Sunday that a decline in the spread of the coronavirus should be used as an opportunity to go to the polls in mid-June, i.e. June 14.

Skopje – In the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) issued 57 isolation orders and 13 people signed self-isolation statements.

Skopje – The Government has taken timely and substantial measures to support citizens, the economy, and save as many jobs as possible. In addition, a new set of measures to revive the economy is underway, the Government said in a press release on Sunday.

Montenegro advertises itself as a holiday destination where the coronavirus pandemic will soon no longer pose a threat, with its premier saying the small Adriatic nation will prepare for the tourism season in the coming weeks.

UFC 249, the first major professional sports event in the United States in nearly two months, began with a prerecorded message from President Donald Trump standing outside the White House.