10 May 2020
Skopje – Twenty new COVID-19 cases have been registered in North Macedonia in the past 24 hours, while 24 patients have recovered, the Ministry of Health said in a press release Sunday.
Skopje – All protective measures against the coronavirus remain the same for now. The ease of restrictions will depend on the trend in new cases on Sunday and Monday.
Skopje – The SDSM-led coalition “We Can” took a position at a meeting on Sunday that a decline in the spread of the coronavirus should be used as an opportunity to go to the polls in mid-June, i.e. June 14.
Skopje – In the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) issued 57 isolation orders and 13 people signed self-isolation statements.
Skopje – The Government has taken timely and substantial measures to support citizens, the economy, and save as many jobs as possible. In addition, a new set of measures to revive the economy is underway, the Government said in a press release on Sunday.
Podgorica – Montenegro advertises itself as a holiday destination where the coronavirus pandemic will soon no longer pose a threat, with its premier saying the small Adriatic nation will prepare for the tourism season in the coming weeks.
Los Angeles – UFC 249, the first major professional sports event in the United States in nearly two months, began with a prerecorded message from President Donald Trump standing outside the White House.