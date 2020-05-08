8 May 2020

Skopje – Red Cross-Skopje and its municipal branches are set to observe Friday World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day 2020.

Australia has announced a three-step road map to relax coronavirus-related restrictions and re-open the country’s economy by July.

At least 16 migrant workers died after a freight train ran over them in India’s western state of Maharashtra on Friday, police said.

Top US and Chinese trade negotiators on Friday committed to implementing “phase one” of their countries’ trade deal during their first call since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.