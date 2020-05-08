8 May 2020
Skopje – Red Cross-Skopje and its municipal branches are set to observe Friday World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day 2020.
Canberra – Australia has announced a three-step road map to relax coronavirus-related restrictions and re-open the country’s economy by July.
New Delhi – At least 16 migrant workers died after a freight train ran over them in India’s western state of Maharashtra on Friday, police said.
Beijing – Top US and Chinese trade negotiators on Friday committed to implementing “phase one” of their countries’ trade deal during their first call since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.