7 May 2020

Skopje – The Ministry of Interior (MoI) is observing Thursday Macedonian Police Day – May 7.

Skopje – In the past 24 hours, 40 people were caught breaking curfew, of which 29 were detained and appropriate measures will be taken for the rest, the Ministry of Interior said in a press release on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump vetoed a resolution on Wednesday meant to curb his ability to take military action against Iran without congressional approval.

Israel’s highest court rejected petitions against another term for right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a coalition agreement on Wednesday evening, paving the way for the formation of a government.