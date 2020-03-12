18:00/ 12 March 2020

Skopje – Of the nine coronavirus patients admitted to the Skopje Infectious Diseases Clinic, six are in stable condition and three patients have shown slight deterioration, Venko Filipche said Thursday.

Skopje – It’s high time the European Union responded with credibility and reliable policies towards the Western Balkan countries, as well as the recent moves made by the governments of Albania and North Macedonia, according to Srđan Majstorović, president of the European Policy Center in Serbia.

Skopje – A mobile application to educate police officers and help refresh their skills on their rights and tasks during elections was presented Thursday at the Ministry of Interior (MoI).

Skopje – SDSM will respect the recommendations and measures of the government taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and promote its pre-election activities via the media and social networks, live-streaming them, its leader Zoran Zaev said Thursday after a leaders’ meeting in the government, hosted by PM Oliver Spasovski.

Skopje – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski underlined Thursday that leaders of political parties did not discuss at their meeting over the coronavirus situation about possibly postponing the election, as there’s no need to make such a decision at the moment.

Skopje – We aim to work transparently and share all available information with the public. No matter how bad the news is, citizens have the right to know, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said at a press conference Thursday.

Skopje – VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski after the meeting of party leaders in the government said they were informed about the measures taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. He said they didn’t discuss postponing the April 12 early parliamentary elections.

Skopje – Another patient has tested negative for the coronavirus on Thursday, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said at a press conference.

Skopje – The political parties during the election campaign will abide by the directives issued by the Ministry of Health, DUI leader Ali Ahmeti said Thursday after the leaders’ meeting, organized by PM Oliver Spasovski.

Belgrade – Montenegrin police said on Thursday that they had arrested a man in Podgorica for disseminating what they said was false information related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Poland has recorded its first fatality from the novel coronavirus, a 57-year old woman who had been hospitalized in Poznan, the city’s deputy mayor Jedrzej Solarski said during a press conference.