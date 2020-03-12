12 March 2020

Skopje – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski on Thursday urged the citizens to act responsibly in light of the coronavirus situation. He called on the employees not to take advantage of the measures of the government allowing them to use paid leave for 14 days all the while urging employers to respect the recommendations.

Skopje – North Macedonia as member of the Media Freedom Coalition has made the commitment to work together with other member signatories in taking action to improve the media freedom environment and the safety of journalists both at home and abroad.

Skopje – National Bank Governor Anita Angelovska-Bezhoska estimates that the banking system in North Macedonia is resistant to potential shocks, including the possible impacts on the economy due to global COVID-19 spread.

Skopje – The concerts planned to be held in March of the BOND quarter, the singer Zeljko Bebek and the band Elektricni Orgazam are postponed due to coronavirus, Avalon Production company said Thursday.

Athens – The Olympic flame for the 2020 Tokyo Games was lit in Greece on Thursday in front of a crowd restricted to 100 because of the coronavirus.

Italy on Wednesday took new draconian measures against a spiralling new coronavirus outbreak as it ordered the closure of all shops, bars and restaurants except pharmacies and food stores.

Brussels – The European Union is considering its next steps on Thursday after US President Donald Trump announced a travel ban on almost all trips from 26 European countries for 30 days in a bid to halt the spread of the new coronavirus pandemic.

Tokyo – Asian shares plummeted on Thursday with analysts pointing to US President Donald Trump’s address hours before as the cause. Trump’s address late Wednesday, in which he announced a ban on entry to the US for travellers from the European Schengen zone, failed to provide concrete measures to counter the global economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.