12 March 2020

Washington – The 2019 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices, issued by the US Department of State on Wednesday, said that the government demonstrated greater respect for judiciary independence, made progress in respecting media freedom and freedom of expression, but failed in addressing high corruption and act of violence against LGBT community.

Skopje – The deadline for submission of MP candidate lists to the State Election Commission (SEC) expires at midnight on Thursday. The election campaign is set to begin on March 23, but the process will depend on the Government’s decisions considering the coronavirus circumstances.

Washington – The US House passed a resolution on Thursday to curb President Donald Trump’s ability to take military action against Iran without congressional approval.

Beijing – China has reported its lowest number of new coronavirus cases since the daily reporting on infections began seven weeks ago, according to figures released on Thursday.

New York – UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for people and nations to unite against the common threat of Covid-19 on Wednesday.