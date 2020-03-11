18:00/11 March/2020

Skopje – There are seven coronavirus patients at the clinic for infectious diseases. They are all in stable condition and having mild symptoms. The test of the first patient came back negative and she will be released for home treatment in the coming days. Twelve other people are currently tested for the virus, said Health Minister Venko Filipche on Wednesday.

Skopje – Police officers are controlling people in self-isolation due to the conoravirus. Info-fliers are distributed at border crossings and passengers coming from high-risk countries are interviewed, said Minister of Interior Nakje Chulev on Wednesday.

Skopje – The Football Federation of Macedonia (FFM) has officially asked UEFA to postpone the North Macedonia-Kosovo semifinal match within the Nations League playoffs for Euro 2020, scheduled to be played in Skopje on March 26.

Skopje – All organized group trips abroad have been cancelled until May, the number of tourists has dropped drastically, and basically tourists from abroad show no interest to visit the country as precaution. The citizens have started cancelling Easter trips abroad.

Skopje – The Health Ministry’s Commission for Infectious Diseases recommended Wednesday people with chronic respiratory diseases, severe cardiovascular diseases, type 1 diabetes, malignant diseases and immune-compromising conditions to be released from work with medical certificates in line with Government’s measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Skopje – The Youth Cultural Center (MKC) and Millennium movie theater have cancelled events in line with Tuesday’s recommendations of the government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Skopje – VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski and 15 smaller political parties signed Wednesday in Skopje an election coalition agreement.

The global coronavirus outbreak has now reached the level of a global pandemic, World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declares.

Belgrade – Albania on Wednesday reported the first death related to a coronavirus infection, of a 73-year-old woman in a hospital in Durres.

London – The British government promised on Wednesday to spend billions of pounds to help businesses and health services through expected severe economic disruption from the spread of coronavirus.

Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison by a judge in a Manhattan court on Wednesday following his recent rape conviction in a high-profile trial that was hailed as a victory for the #MeToo movement against sexual assault.