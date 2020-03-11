13:00/11 March/2020

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski received Wednesday the credentials of newly appointed ambassadors of Cuba and Egypt to North Macedonia.

Skopje – A list of countries with low, medium and high coronavirus risk has been placed at the Ministry of Health website http://zdravstvo.gov.mk/korona-virus/. The list is continually updated and can be seen at the following link: http://zdravstvo.gov.mk/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/NivoNaRizik09.pdf.

Skopje – Macroeconomic indicators are progressing as expected but risks are increasing due to the coronavirus effect on the global economy, the National Bank says on Wednesday.

The Greek response to migrants attempting to cross the border is no different from what Nazis did, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan charged on Wednesday, vowing to keep the border gates open for refugees heading to Europe.

The United Nations Security Council on Tuesday passed a resolution endorsing Washington’s deal with the Taliban aimed at paving the way to peace in Afghanistan.

Russia‘s lower house of parliament on Wednesday approved a raft of amendments to the constitution, including a stipulation to enable President Vladimir Putin to seek re-election. Putin, 67, has been in power as president or prime minister for two decades. He is the longest serving Russian or Soviet leader since Joseph Stalin.