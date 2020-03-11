10:00/11 March/2020

Skopje – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski has scheduled a coordination meeting with representatives of political parties regarding the enforced measures for the coronavirus prevention.

Ankara – A national of North Macedonia and another from Germany, who were part of a terrorist group, have been deported from Turkey to their respective countries, said the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Skopje – Public review of the Voters List for the upcoming early parliamentary elections ends on March 11 at midnight.

Berlin/Vienna – European countries attempted to block a severe coronavirus outbreak in Italy from spreading any further on Tuesday with travel bans and warnings, as they introduced ever stricter measures to contain their own domestic epidemics.

Kabul – Afghan President Ashraf Ghani issued a decree ordering the gradual release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners in two phases, the presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Sydney – Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday announced a ban on travellers arriving from Italy, where authorities are battling with a spiralling outbreak of the novel coronavirus.