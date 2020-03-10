18:00/10 March 2020

Skopje – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issues Tuesday travel advisory for the citizens not to visit Italy due to outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Skopje – The Commission for Infectious Diseases has recommended a two-week closure of kindergartens, schools and universities as a measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Skopje – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov met Tuesday with Wendy Morton, Minister for European Neighbourhood and the Americas of the United Kingdom, at the sidelines of the foreign ministers’ meeting as part of the Berlin Process.

Skopje – GDP growth is an upshot of good economic and fiscal policies being implemented. The fiscal policy we’re implementing as a government is focused on supporting the private sector to develop its competitiveness, through supporting investment in new technology, export, retaining quality staff, as well as investment in human capital to increase productivity in the long-run, Finance Minister Nina Angelovska said in an interview with Lokalno.mk.

Skopje – If we don’t stand up to the coronavirus, the consequences for regional business could be far-reaching, and the entire economy might suffer from paralysis, according to WB6 Chamber Investment Forum representatives at a session Tuesday.

Skopje – To be part of the European Union means to take the common interest and the future into consideration rather than thinking only about national interests. It is vital to enhance economic cooperation in the region to boost economic growth and align the region with the EU’s digital and green agenda. Particularly, to meet the obligations stemming from the new European Green Deal.

Skopje – The government adopted at its Tuesday session the additional preventative coronavirus measures proposed by the Committee for Infectious Diseases at the Ministry of Health. Those who disobey or break these rules will be penalized in accordance with Articles 205 and 206 of the Criminal Code, Health Minister Venko Filipche said at a press conference.

Skopje – About a hundred people, including those who attended a medical symposium in Skopje over the weekend, medical staff from the University Clinic for Dermatology, 64 in total, and 24 patients have been placed in home isolation, as a coronavirus precaution. Medical teams are set to visit and examine people, who have been previously placed in isolation and haven’t shown symptoms of the infection, and determine whether they will need to be tested, Health Minister Venko Filipche said Tuesday.

The leaders of Turkey, Germany, and France will meet on March 17 to discuss the migrant crisis at Turkey’s border with Greece, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says.

The novel coronavirus outbreak is moving towards a phase in which its international spread can no longer be controlled, but it is not yet too late, the World Health Organization says.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that he would support amending the constitution to enable him to run for re-election.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel met Libyan General Khalifa Haftar in Berlin on Tuesday and reiterated the importance of finding a political solution for his war-torn country.

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, for an inspection of epidemic control and prevention work on Tuesday, state media reported.