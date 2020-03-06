13:00/6 March 2020

Skopje – Minister of Transport and Communications Goran Sugareski and Director of the Public Enterprise for State Roads Zoran Kitanov are to oversee Friday the rehabilitation of Raec to Farish road section, as part of the state road Gradsko-Prilep.

Skopje – The Association of Journalists and the Council of Media Ethics launched Friday a professional online media register, available at www.promedia.mk.

Skopje – Trial in the ‘TNT’ case, which refers to the destruction of the ‘Cosmos’ building owned by businessman Fijat Canovski, resumed Friday with presentation of evidence.

Skopje – The Institute for Good Governance and Euro Atlantic Perspective (IDUEP) put a motion to political parties and state officials for a civil and non-party digitalization platform.

Skopje – The number of employees in industry in January 2020, decreased by 3.2% compared to January 2019, State Statistical Office data shows.

Skopje – The total value of exported goods from North Macedonia in January 2020 amounted to USD 507,332,000, a 7% increase compared to January 2019, State Statistical Office Data shows.

Skopje – The unemployment rate in the fourth quarter of 2019 was 16.6%, a decrease from 17.1% in the previous quarter. The activity rate in this period was 57.5% and the employment rate 47.9%, State Statistical Office Data shows.

Zagreb – A 43-year-old man from the northern city of Subotica is the first coronavirus patient in Serbia and he is in isolation in a local hospital, Health Minister Zlatibor Loncar said on Friday.

Eighteen people are in hospital after a shooting at a Kabul commemorative ceremony that sent attendees, including Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, scrambling for safety, the Interior Ministry reported on Friday.

NASA’s next rover to head to Mars will be named Perseverance, a moniker submitted by a student who won a nationwide contest, the US space agency announced on Thursday.