10:00/6 March 2020

Skopje – The Citizen Association MOST is organizing Friday a panel discussion on the negative effects of fake news.

Skopje – The Association of Visual Artists DLUM has organized a show by its youngest members, titled New DLUM Generation, which will open at the Art Hub gallery at 7 pm.

The European Parliament will hold next week’s plenary session in Brussels, rather than travelling to its regular seat in the French city of Strasbourg, several group leaders tell dpa.

Many countries have still not made the fight against the novel coronavirus a top priority involving entire governments and societies, the UN’s health chief warned on Thursday, as the Covid-19 outbreak continued to expand its reach.

Athletic Bilbao scraped past Granada on away goals after a 2-1 defeat (2-2 on aggregate) in the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg on Thursday to set up a Basque derby final against Real Sociedad.