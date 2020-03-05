18:00/5 March/2020

Skopje – President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Stevo Pendarovski met Thursday with Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) Chief of Staff, Lieutenant-General Senad Mašović, discussing bilateral army and defense cooperation and joint participation in foreign peacekeeping missions.

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski met Thursday with the Austrian National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka, who is paying a day-long official visit to North Macedonia. Pendarovski and Sobotka exchanged opinions on overall bilateral relations between North Macedonia and Austria, concluding that two countries foster excellent bilateral relations in several areas of mutual interest.

Skopje – Delegation of the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) led by Chief of Staff, Lieutenant-General Senad Mašović, met with host, Lieutenant-General Vasko Gjurchinovski and Deputy-Defense Minister Bekim Maksuti in Skopje on Thursday.

Skopje – Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani met Thursday with a delegation of the Austrian National Council, led by Council President Wolfgang Sobotka. “We are sincerely thankful for the continued support the Republic of Austria, a close neighbor of Western Balkans and leading lobbyist for the European integration of North Macedonia and the region, has offered us. It has proven this support by listing the EU perspective of the Western Balkans as one of the three priorities of Austria’s EU presidency,” Osmani said.

Skopje – North Macedonia’s European integration and expectations from the coming European Council were in the focus of Thursday’s meeting of Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov with Austrian National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka.

Skopje – Caretaker Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski met Thursday with a delegation of the Austrian National Council led by President Wolfgang Sobotka. Talks reaffirmed Austria’s clear support for North Macedonia’s EU perspectives and opening EU accession talks, the Government said in a press release.

Skopje – Epidemiologists advise that the Government extends the recommendation for cancelling large public gatherings and have sports games without audiences until March 13 due to coronavirus, Health Minister Venko Filipche told a press conference Thursday.

Skopje – A donation consisting of 20 vehicles of the German Federal Ministry of the Interior was handed over Thursday to the Macedonian police.

Skopje – Members of the State Election Commission (SEC) met Thursday with the Head of OSCE/ODIHR election observation mission Tana de Zulueta and representatives of the mission and discussed all aspects of election process.

Skopje – Six people who were members of the VMRO-DPMNE political party in 2011, testified Thursday in the trial over the ‘Titanic’ case which focuses on election irregularities during the 2013 local elections.

Skopje – The death toll from a gas cylinder explosion in the Kumanovo village of Romanovce climbed to seven after one of the victims succumbed to the injuries.

Bitola – The Bitola Museum will execute a major reconstruction of the site of Heraklea near Bitola, which has nearly 30,000 visitors annually.

South Africa on Thursday reported its first confirmed case of the new coronavirus, after a 38-year-old man tested positive for the disease following a trip to Italy with his wife.

The European Union’s lead negotiator, Michel Barnier, warned of “serious divergences” after wrapping up the first week of talks with Britain on post-Brexit relations touching on each side’s basic stance on fisheries and criminal justice cooperation.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank announced the cancellation of in-person events for its Spring Meetings conference in Washington, instead opting for a “virtual format.”

After a disappointing set of performances in the Democratic primaries, progressive Senator Elizabeth Warren is dropping out of the race to be party’s nominee for president. “I’m suspending our campaign for president,” Warren told her staff on Thursday, urging supporters to “choose to fight only righteous fights.” She did not immediately endorse any other candidate.