18:00/4 March/2020

Skopje – Following the European Commission’s positive assessment of reforms in judiciary, we have yet another positive report coming from the Delegation of the Standing Committee on European Affairs of the House of Representatives of the Kingdom of Netherlands that paid a visit to North Macedonia in February, the Ministry of Justice said in a press release.

Skopje – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov met Wednesday with Polish FM Jacek Czaputowicz, Latvian FM Edgars Rinkēvičs, Lithuanian FM Linas Linkevičius, and Märt Volmer, Undersecretary for Europe in the Estonian Foreign Ministry. In their capacity as representatives of the EU’s Friends of Enlargement Group, the ministers underlined support for North Macedonia’s EU and NATO integration.

Skopje – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski met Wednesday with Polish FM Jacek Czaputowicz, Latvian FM Edgars Rinkēvičs, Lithuanian FM Linas Linkevičius, and Märt Volmer, Undersecretary for Europe in the Estonian Foreign Ministry, who are paying a two-day visit to North Macedonia in their capacity as representatives of the EU’s Friends of Enlargement Group. Spasovski, the government said in a press release, described the visit as a sign of support and friendship between North Macedonia and group members, as well as other EU countries. It occurs at a time when the country is on the brink of becoming a member of NATO and is hoping to get a date to start accession talks.

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski met Wednesday with Cyprus Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides, discussing the opportunities for bilateral cooperation after the establishment of diplomatic ties in August 2019.

Skopje – The European Commission’s report is an encouraging signal that all EU member states will agree on taking a positive decision to open accession negotiations as soon as possible as in recognition of country’s reforms and political accountability to maintain committed to the European values and to implementation of the Prespa Agreement and Friendship Treaty with Bulgaria, PM Oliver Spasovski said at Wednesday’s meeting with Cyprus Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides.

Skopje – Italy is facing a delicate situation on a global scale, but its government’s response to the emergency situation caused by the threat of a Covid-19 epidemic was right on time, which was welcomed by the World Health Organization and the European Union, Carlo Romeo, Italian Ambassador to North Macedonia, says in an interview.

Skopje – North Macedonia has made progress in political rights and civil liberties over the past year, but remains in the group of ‘partly free’ countries, according to Freedom in the World 2020, the latest edition of the annual country-by-country assessment of political rights and civil liberties, released by US-based Freedom House.

Skopje – Wizz Air passengers from Milan and Venice arriving at the airports in Skopje and Ohrid will be required to fill in a health passenger locator card as a way to step up prevention against coronavirus.

Skopje – The Chamber of Certified Architects and Certified Engineers marked Wednesday the World Engineering Day. This was the first time the event is held in North Macedonia.

Istanbul – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that he hopes his talks with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will help ensure a ceasefire in Syria.

Pazarkule – Turkey accused Greece of opening fire at migrants trying to cross the border, killing at least one, a charge that Athens dismissed as “fake news,” as worries grew that Europe was about to face a new version of a migration crisis it thought it had solved.

Brussels – The European Union can work with Turkey to address the conflict in Syria, the bloc’s foreign policy chief says, following talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, while warning that Ankara’s decision to open its borders to Europe undermines trust.

Washington – Billionaire Mike Bloomberg, who spent hundreds of millions of dollars on campaign ads, on Wednesday dropped out of the Democratic party’s presidential race after underperforming on Super Tuesday.