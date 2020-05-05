5 May 2020
Skopje – 25 people were caught breaking curfew in the past 24 hours, of which 17 were detained and appropriate measures will be taken for the rest, the Ministry of Interior said in a press release on Tuesday.
Wellington – New Zealand and Australia’s strong bond has been strengthened, New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern said after joining Australia’s national cabinet meeting on Tuesday.
Washington – The worldwide death toll from the novel coronavirus passed 250,000 on Friday – increasing by over 100,000 deaths since April 17 – according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Rome – Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Turin from Madeira and wil go into home quarantine before rejoining his Juventus team-mates, who were due back at work on Tuesday after two months of coronavirus lockdown.