18:00/3 March/2020

Kumanovo – The European Commission’s update report on North Macedonia is excellent and reaffirms the government’s efforts to implement reforms, caretaker PM Oliver Spasovski said Tuesday, during his visit to the Tabanovce border crossing.

Kumanovo – Ministry of Interior, Customs Administration and the Kumanovo public health center are coordinating at the Tabanovce border crossing to prevent the coronavirus threat, said Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski and Health Minister Venko Filipche during a visit on Tuesday.

Skopje – So far, there are no reports of migrants being headed toward Greece or toward North Macedonia, Oliver Spasovski said Tuesday.

Skopje – The government at its 13th session Tuesday reviewed the report of the steering committee for coordination and management of the crisis management system involving the migrant crisis before concluding the country has already established a system to address the migrant crisis.

Skopje – ODIHR has deployed an Election Observation Mission (EOM) to observe the 12 April 2020 early parliamentary elections in North Macedonia. 250 short-term observers will monitor the Election Day while two observer delegations of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe as well as long-term observers are to monitor the elections.

Skopje – Zoran Zaev hopes that the SDSM-led coalition would win more than 61 MP seats at the coming elections but options are open for a post-election coalition because of the need for a stable majority.

Skopje – We are close to becoming a member of NATO, we could join the EU, too. In the past three years, we made difficult, smart and courageous decisions that had closed long-standing issues, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said Tuesday.

Skopje – Minister of Interior Nakje Chulev met Tuesday with Slovenian counterpart Boštjan Poklukar, discussing excellent bilateral relations and Ljubljana’s support to Skopje’s Euro-integration path.

Skopje – Female entrepreneurship is on the rise, both globally and locally, but progress is slow and mainly focused on micro and small enterprises. Women are increasingly starting their own businesses because they want to achieve balance between their work and home lives.

Kavadarci – The exterior walls and roof of agriculture-forestry high school in Kavadarci are now energy efficient as a result of the a grant from the Kingdom of Norway.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen thanked Greece for fending off migrants trying to cross its border with Turkey, saying the country has acted as Europe’s “shield” in recent days.

The Slovenian parliament on Tuesday endorsed veteran conservative leader Janes Jansa as the country’s new prime minister.

A fifth of Britain’s workforce could be out sick at one time with Covid-19 during “peak weeks” of the coronavirus outbreak, the British government said as it presented its plans for dealing with the novel coronavirus.

The European Union will be faced with massive migrant arrivals if it lets in any of the 13,000 people who are now at the Turkish-Greek border, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz warns.

Damascus – Syrian President Bashar al-Assad announced on Tuesday that parliamentary elections will be held on April 13, mainly in government-held areas, state news agency SANA reported.