15:00/1 March 2020
Skopje – On Prochka (Forgiveness Day), caretaker Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski sent a message saying that forgiveness and reconciliation help to build a community of people filled with love for one another, as well as mutual respect.
Skopje – North Macedonia is prepared to handle a possible surge of Syrian refugees, but in coordination with Frontex and the European Union Member States, Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani said on Sunday.
Skopje – On average, 119.500 employees had a pay rise of Mden 3.500 in January, as a result of a wage subsidies measure for which the 2020 budget has allocated Mden 2.4 billion, Finance Minister Nina Angelovska said in an interview with bankarstvo.mk.
Berlin – Alexis Pinturault of France captured the alpine combined World Cup title with victory in Hinterstoder, Austria on Sunday.
Istanbul – Turkey has claimed it has let more than 75,000 migrants cross its border towards the European Union.
Istanbul/Damascus – Turkey was launching a new military operation in Syria, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Sunday, amid a military escalation between the two neighbours.
New York – Joe Biden declared victory in the Democratic Party’s primary in South Carolina on Saturday, delivering the former vice president’s campaign a much-needed boost in the contest to unseat President Donald Trump in November’s election.
Beijing – Thailand and Australia both reported their first fatalities connected to coronavirus on Sunday, as infections soared beyond 3,500 in South Korea and deaths in China inched closer to 3,000.