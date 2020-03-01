15:00/1 March 2020

Skopje – On Prochka (Forgiveness Day), caretaker Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski sent a message saying that forgiveness and reconciliation help to build a community of people filled with love for one another, as well as mutual respect.

Skopje – North Macedonia is prepared to handle a possible surge of Syrian refugees, but in coordination with Frontex and the European Union Member States, Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani said on Sunday.

Skopje – On average, 119.500 employees had a pay rise of Mden 3.500 in January, as a result of a wage subsidies measure for which the 2020 budget has allocated Mden 2.4 billion, Finance Minister Nina Angelovska said in an interview with bankarstvo.mk.

Alexis Pinturault of France captured the alpine combined World Cup title with victory in Hinterstoder, Austria on Sunday.

Turkey has claimed it has let more than 75,000 migrants cross its border towards the European Union.

Turkey was launching a new military operation in Syria, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Sunday, amid a military escalation between the two neighbours.

Joe Biden declared victory in the Democratic Party’s primary in South Carolina on Saturday, delivering the former vice president’s campaign a much-needed boost in the contest to unseat President Donald Trump in November’s election.

Thailand and Australia both reported their first fatalities connected to coronavirus on Sunday, as infections soared beyond 3,500 in South Korea and deaths in China inched closer to 3,000.