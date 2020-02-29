15:00/29 February 2020

Skopje – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski, Minister of Information Society and Administration Damjan Manchevski have agreed with cable operators of the Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) Association to postpone the announced decision to suspend retransmission of national and foreign TV channels.

Skopje – The Government of North Macedonia welcomes the decision of institutions and organizations, both central and local, to cancel all larger public gatherings until March 6 for the purpose of preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Skopje – Two people were tested negative for coronavirus on Friday, while results are pending for another woman who underwent tests on Saturday morning, Health Minister Venko Filipche said.

Skopje – The patient who reported symptoms and was admitted to the Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Diseases on Saturday morning has been tested negative for coronavirus, the Ministry of Health said.

Skopje – Over the past two and a half years, significant improvements have been made for people with rare diseases, while the budget for this group of patients has more than doubled, the Ministry of Health said in a press release on Rare Disease Day 2020.

Skopje – French trio “Ana Kap”, Macedonian conductor and composer Dzijan Emin, as well as a string quartet composed of two violins, viola and cello will play in concert at the Philharmonic on Saturday evening.

Five Italian Serie A matches including the top game between Juventus and Inter Milan this weekend have been postponed because of the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Afghan Taliban leaders are expected to sign a peace deal in Doha on Saturday with the United States to end the 19-year-old war through negotiations, after years of on-again, off-again talks.