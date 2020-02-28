13:00/28 February/2020

Skopje – No new coronavirus cases have been reported in North Macedonia. The test results of a person who arrived from Italy on February 22, are pending, Health Minister Venko Filipche said at a press conference Friday morning.

Skopje – The situation with coronavirus disease in the world and in the country, protective mechanisms against the coronavirus undertaken by the states, as well as the implementation of health care reforms, were the topics discussed at Friday’s meeting between Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski and Hans Kluge, WHO’s Regional Director for Europe.

Skopje – State Election Commission (SEC) president Oliver Derkovski hopes political parties will follow the recommendations the government is set to issue Friday regarding organizing public gatherings in light of a possible coronavirus outbreak.

The international community must impose a no-fly zone in Syria to protect civilians, the Turkish presidency says.

It is urgent that the military escalation around the Syrian city of Idlib comes to a stop, says EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, warning that the European Union will consider “all necessary measures” to safeguard its security.

The pet dog of a patient with coronavirus is in quarantine after testing “weak positive” for the virus, Hong Kong authorities said Friday.

Brussels – NATO allies say they condemn the “indiscriminate” airstrikes by the Syrian government and Russia in Syria’s Idlib province, expressing solidarity with Turkey and offering condolences for the soldiers killed on Thursday.