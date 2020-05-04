MIA Flash

MIA FLASH

4 May 2020 

Monika Mihajlovska 4 May 2020
MIA Flash

4 May 2020 

Skopje – Macedonian TV presenter and singer Dragan Vuchikj has passed away Monday at the Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Diseases from COVID-19 complications.

Skopje – 55 people were caught breaking curfew over the weekend, of which 45 were detained and appropriate measures will be taken for the rest, Interior Minister Nakje Chulev posted on Facebook.

Skopje – Goce Delchev is a historical figure who unites not just the people in North Macedonia, but beyond, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski posted on Facebook Monday, on the 117th anniversary of Goce Dechev’s death.

Skopje — North Macedonia’s central bank is making sure the prices and the denar are stable, National Bank Governor Anita Angelovska-Bezhoska told Nezavisen.mk in a recent interview.

Paris — France’s state-owned railway company SNCF is facing a revenue shortfall of around 2 billion euros (2.2 billion dollars) due to the coronavirus crisis, the chief executive said on Saturday.

Brussels — The European Commission on Monday approved French loans worth 7 billion euros (7.65 billion dollars) to help Air France weather the coronavirus pandemic, noting that the aviation giant would otherwise face the risk of bankruptcy.

Paris — The French government was on Monday facing mounting questions and criticism about its plan to gradually ease the country’s coronavirus lockdown starting on May 11.

