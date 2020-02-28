10:00/28 February 2020

Skopje – Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani is paying a working visit to Austria on Friday.

Skopje – An informal regional meeting of general directors of Customs Administration of the Western Balkans will be held Friday in Ohrid.

Strumica – The 30th edition of the Strumica carnival closed Thursday and remaining carnival activities, which were supposed to run through March 4, have been cancelled, the carnival’s organization board president Aleksandar Cicimov told MIA.

Barcelona – Arsenal crashed out of the Europa League on away goals with a 2-1 home defeat by Olympiakos after extra-time (2-2 on aggregate), with Youssef El-Arabi netting a dramatic 119th minute winner to send his team into the last 16 on Thursday.

Turkey has requested a special NATO meeting on Friday following the escalation of the conflict with Syria.

China reported 327 new coronavirus infections over the past day, the slowest increase in more than a month, amid hopes the outbreak has peaked, health authorities said Friday.