13:00/27 February 2020

Skopje – SDSM and BESA will unveil the coalition agreement over their joint participation at the April 12 early parliamentary elections at noon on Thursday.

Skopje – The appeal of the EU is in the narrative it offers, but to make it sustainable, we need more than promises on paper, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov said at a panel Wednesday at Charles University in Prague.

Skopje – The former mayor of Centar municipality and businessman Vladimir Todorovikj failed to appear Thursday in court to testify as defence witness of the defendant Bojan Jovanovski-Boki 13 in the ‘Racket’ case trial.

Skopje – The Government has urged all citizens arriving from the regions hit by the coronavirus to report in the public health centers across the country.

Skopje – North Macedonia offers very good opportunities for German businesses in the area of energy efficiency due to its expansive industrial development, Patrick Martens, the Chief Executive of the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in North Macedonia (AHK), said Thursday in a morning telegram to business people and the media.

Skopje – Trial in the ‘Monster’ case, involving multiple murders at the Smilkovci Lake in 2012, resumed Thursday with the testimony of former Administration for Security and Counterintelligence (UBK) director Sasho Mijalkov.

Skopje – Under the title “Fray’s Golden Hands,” the Philharmonic is hosting Thursday evening a concert by French pianist David Fray, conducted by Conrad van Alphen from the Netherlands. The concert begins at 8 pm.

Attilio Fontana, the president of Italy’s northern region of Lombardy, said he would self-quarantine after a member of his staff tested positive to the novel coronavirus.

France on Wednesday recorded its second Covid-19 death – the first of a French citizen – as fresh cases continued to crop up across Europe, putting the continent on edge.

Five people were killed in a fire overnight in an apartment building in Strasbourg, eastern France, the local fire service said on Thursday.

Police are investigating a five-strong group of youths for daubing swastika graffiti, shouting “Sieg Heil” and playing music by right-wing extremist performers, a police spokeswoman in the north-eastern German town of Burg Stargard said on Thursday.