10:00/27 February 2020

Skopje – North Macedonia is prepared for early detection of possible coronavirus cases and is capable of managing them. The system is ready to respond to the hospitalization challenge, said Jihane Tawilah, Head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Office in the country.

Skopje – Schools, universities, public science and education institutions have been given detailed guidelines to protect students and employees against coronavirus infection.

Skopje – Teams from the City of Skopje have restored damages caused by the overnight winds that reached 70km/h.

Skopje – The former mayor of Centar municipality and businessman Vladimir Todorovikj is to testify Thursday as defence witness of the defendant Bojan Jovanovski-Boki 13 in the ‘Racket’ case trial.

Manchester City rallied to a 2-1 victory at 10-man Real Madrid on Wednesday to restore personal and English pride in the Champions League last 16 first leg.

A historic meeting took place in Madrid on Wednesday as the leaders of the central government in Spain and Catalonia began talks in an effort to resolve the conflict over the breakaway north-eastern region.

US President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that Vice President Mike Pence will head the team responsible for responding to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

US President Donald Trump‘s campaign on Wednesday filed a libel suit against the New York Times, accusing the newspaper of publishing false claims over Russian interference in the 2016 election.