10:00/26 February 2020

Skopje – A passenger from Milan has been tested negative for coronavirus, the Health Ministry said late Tuesday.

Skopje – The trial against the organizers of Parliament storming on April 27, 2017 is scheduled to continue Wednesday in the Skopje-based Criminal Court.

Skopje – North Macedonia observes Tuesday 16 years from the death of President Boris Trajkovski, who was killed in a plane crash in Rotimlja near Mostar, Bosnia-Herzegovina..

Skopje – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov is paying February 26-27 a visit to the Czech Republic, meeting with host Tomáš Petříček, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Radek Vondráček and State Secretary for European Affairs Milena Hrdinková.

Rome – Italy reported a major increase in new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with 322 infected and 11 dead, as contagion also spread in Austria, Croatia, Spain and Switzerland.

Vienna – Countries trying to hold together the Iranian nuclear deal are meeting in Vienna on Wednesday, after Germany, France and Britain set in motion dispute procedures that could ultimately bring back UN sanctions on Tehran.

Berlin – Serge Gnabry struck twice as Bayern Munich enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 win at Chelsea while Dries Mertens became Napoli’s joint all-time scorer in a 1-1 draw with Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The death toll from clashes over a new citizenship law in New Delhi, the deadliest violence the Indian capital has seen in decades, rose to 20 on Wednesday.