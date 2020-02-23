15:00/23 February/2020

Kumanovo – Three people were killed and seven others injured critically when a gas cylinder exploded in a house in the village of Romanovce, Kumanovo region on Sunday.

Skopje – It’s high time to make a decision on opening accession negotiations with North Macedonia. The new methodology simplifies and makes the process more transparent, not more complex. Citizens of candidate countries, as well as citizens of the EU need to feel the benefits of the enlargement faster and more concretely and I think the new methodology manages to do so, President of the Renew Europe Group in the European Parliament, Dacian Cioloș, said in the interview with MIA.

Skopje – The local branches of DUI party are to submit names of candidates for MPs by late Sunday, which will be subject to analysis and inter-party selection, Bujar Osmani, head of DUI’s election headquarters and Deputy PM for European Affairs, told news conference on Sunday.

Athens – Greece is to host a ministerial conference, with the participation of Western Balkan partners and neighbouring EU-member states, on Feb. 24 in Thessaloniki, in the context of the EU’s enlargement process, MIA’s Athens correspondent reports.

Skopje – Police discovered 43 migrants from Bangladesh in a truck in the area near the village of Vaksince and arrested the 29-year-old driver on Saturday evening.

Italy was on Saturday battling against Europe’s worst outbreak of the novel coronavirus, with two dead and nearly 80 new infections.

Rome – The Italian government has announced plans to cancel all Sunday sports events in Lombardy and Veneto, the two northern regions affected by a new coronavirus outbreak.