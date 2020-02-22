15:00/22 February/2020

Skopje – Finance Minister Nina Angelovska in an interview with business magazine Kapital said that investing in human capital, technologies and reforms for efficient public administration will enable continued economic growth generated by the private sector whereat the state through fiscal policy to back private sector in several areas.

Skopje – The Embassy of Iran in Skopje is organising Saturday a discussion on Persian literature and film. The event will feature Iranian artist Mohammad Reza Afshari, who will be speaking on calligraphy, while director Majid-Reza Mostafavi will be addressing literature in Iranian film.

A second person has died from the new coronavirus in Italy, a spokesman from the Italian Civil Protection agency said on Saturday. The victim, a woman, died in the northern region of Lombardy.

New cases of Covid-19 in China significantly dropped to 397 on Saturday according to figures by the National Health Commission, while South Korea saw infections more than double to 346 since the last count, according health authorities.

Over 3,400 civilians were killed in the Afghan conflict in 2019, according to UN data released on Saturday, as hopes grow for a political resultion to the country’s decades-long war.

Croatia’s Filip Zubcic came from far behind to claim his first alpine skiing World Cup win in a giant slalom race in Japan held in testing conditions on Saturday.