10:00/21 February 2020
Skopje – Members of the European Parliament are set to pay a visit to North Macedonia Friday.
Skopje – Hearings begin on Friday into the charges of “terrorist endangerment of the constitutional order and security” against alleged organizers of the violent April 27, 2017, storming of Parliament.
Los Angeles – When it comes to the Oscars, President Donald Trump‘s motto is apparently (and perhaps unsurprisingly) America First.
Tehran – Polling stations opened across Iran on Friday morning as the country elects a new parliament amid a severe economic and financial crisis.
Barcelona – Last season’s Europa League runners-up Arsenal earned a narrow first leg 1-0 win at Olympiacos in the round of 32 thanks to Alexandre Lacazette’s goal.