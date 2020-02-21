10:00/21 February 2020

Skopje – Members of the European Parliament are set to pay a visit to North Macedonia Friday.

Skopje – Hearings begin on Friday into the charges of “terrorist endangerment of the constitutional order and security” against alleged organizers of the violent April 27, 2017, storming of Parliament.

When it comes to the Oscars, President Donald Trump‘s motto is apparently (and perhaps unsurprisingly) America First.

Polling stations opened across Iran on Friday morning as the country elects a new parliament amid a severe economic and financial crisis.

Last season’s Europa League runners-up Arsenal earned a narrow first leg 1-0 win at Olympiacos in the round of 32 thanks to Alexandre Lacazette’s goal.