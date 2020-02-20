13:00/20 February 2020

Skopje – The public prosecution law provides mechanisms for prevention of influences, but lawful, objective, and unbiased work of public prosecutors is still the best defense, Aco Kolevski, head of the Council of Public Prosecutors, told MIA.

Skopje – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski in regard to the current shortage of passport booklets at Thursday’s press conference said that the government is considering several options in order to find ways to a sustainable solution.

Münster – Former prime ministers of North Macedonia and Greece, Zoran Zaev and Alexis Tsipras, will receive this year’s International Peace of Westphalia Prize, recognizing their achievement for resolving a long-standing name dispute through the Prespa Agreement.

The deadly shootings in the town of Hanau late on Wednesday are being investigated as terrorism, Hesse state Interior Minister Peter Beuth says.

Many of the victims of a shooting spree in Hanau, Germany, were of foreign descent, according to sources in law enforcement.

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg has used the prize money she received as winner of the 2019 “alternative Nobel Prize” to establish a non-profit foundation.

Mexico has announced it will ban the import of electronic cigarettes by presidential decree starting Thursday.