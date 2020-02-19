13:00/19 February/2020

Skopje – The Energy Community Secretariat has commended in a statement posted on their website the public call for construction of photovoltaic power plants in the former coal mine in Oslomej.

Skopje – Political parties should submit list of candidates for the six electoral districts for the April 12 early parliamentary elections by March 12 at midnight, according to the timeline made public by the State Election Commission.

Kichevo – Emigrants from the Kichevo region who live and work in the United States of America have gifted new Kawai concert pianos to the Kichevo Culture Center and six local elementary schools, MIA’s Kichevo correspondent reports.

Athens – The Prespa Agreement, signed in 2018, unlocked North Macedonia’s prospects to join the EU, all the while bolstering Albania’s European prospects and contributing to a new momentum in the dialogue between Belgrade and Prishtina, Greece’s former prime minister Alexis Tsipras has stated.

Zagreb – The website www.predsjednik.hr of the newly inaugurated Croatian president Zoran Milanovic was launched on Wednesday morning.

Zagreb – The Bosnian judiciary still has to try about 4,000 war crimes suspects, which will be impossible without adopting a new strategy which envisages referring the cases from the State Court to lower courts, Chief State Prosecutor Gordana Tadic said on Tuesday.

EU finance ministers placed the Cayman Islands, a British overseas territory in the Caribbean, on the bloc’s tax haven blacklist on Tuesday less than a month after Britain left the European Union, losing its seat at the table.

China has withdrawn the press credentials for three Wall Street Journal reporters in the country in retaliation for an editorial in the newspaper deemed offensive by authorities.

Three rebels including a senior militant leader were killed in a gun battle with security forces in Indian-administered Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.