10:00/18 February/2020
Skopje – A delegation of the Italian Armed Forces, led by Chief of the Defence Staff, General Enzo Vecciarelli, is set to pay Tuesday and Wednesday an official visit to North Macedonia.
Skopje – The National Agency for the Promotion and Support of Tourism is launching a new project to produce a publication of photos of the country’s best tourist attractions.
Skopje – Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikola Dimitrov will be paying a working visit to the Kingdom of Spain on Wednesday at the invitation of its Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union, and Cooperation Arancha González Laya.
Zagreb – Zoran Milanovic will be sworn in as the fifth President of Croatia at a low-key ceremony starting at noon on Tuesday in the President’s Office in Zagreb’s Pantovcak neighbourhood and not in Saint Mark’s Square as has been the tradition so far.
Canberra – Around three-quarters of people in Australia were affected by the country’s most recent bush fires, either directly or indirectly, according to a university survey released on Tuesday.
Rio de Janeiro – At least 400 people were detained on the first weekend of Brazil‘s Sao Paulo carnival, the state public security authority said on Monday.
San Franciso – The US tech giant Apple has warned of a global iPhone shortage after the temporary closure of its Chinese factories due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Beijing – The largest study released so far on the coronavirus outbreak originating in China suggests that most cases are mild and that sick and elderly people are most at risk.
London – Manchester United moved up to seventh in the Premier League after a controversial 2-0 win at fourth-placed Chelsea on Monday.