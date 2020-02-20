10:00/18 February/2020

Skopje – A delegation of the Italian Armed Forces, led by Chief of the Defence Staff, General Enzo Vecciarelli, is set to pay Tuesday and Wednesday an official visit to North Macedonia.

Skopje – The National Agency for the Promotion and Support of Tourism is launching a new project to produce a publication of photos of the country’s best tourist attractions.

Skopje – Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikola Dimitrov will be paying a working visit to the Kingdom of Spain on Wednesday at the invitation of its Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union, and Cooperation Arancha González Laya.

Zagreb – Zoran Milanovic will be sworn in as the fifth President of Croatia at a low-key ceremony starting at noon on Tuesday in the President’s Office in Zagreb’s Pantovcak neighbourhood and not in Saint Mark’s Square as has been the tradition so far.

Around three-quarters of people in Australia were affected by the country’s most recent bush fires, either directly or indirectly, according to a university survey released on Tuesday.

At least 400 people were detained on the first weekend of Brazil‘s Sao Paulo carnival, the state public security authority said on Monday.

The US tech giant Apple has warned of a global iPhone shortage after the temporary closure of its Chinese factories due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The largest study released so far on the coronavirus outbreak originating in China suggests that most cases are mild and that sick and elderly people are most at risk.

London – Manchester United moved up to seventh in the Premier League after a controversial 2-0 win at fourth-placed Chelsea on Monday.