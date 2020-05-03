15:00/May 3/2020

Skopje – Professional journalism is public good that cannot be restricted, say the Independent Trade Union of Journalists and Media Workers (SSNM) and the Association of Journalist of Macedonia (ZNM) on World Press Freedom Day.

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski sent a World Press Freedom Day greeting to journalists and media workers in North Macedonia.

Skopje– Health Minister Venko Filipche on World Press Freedom Day extends gratitude to journalists and media workers for their role in fighting against COVID-19.

Skopje – Coronavirus-related lockdowns have affected everyone, especially vulnerable groups of citizens, most notably women, children, people with disabilities, those marginalized and the displaced, Ambassador Clemens Koja, Head of the OSCE Mission to North Macedonia, has said.

Skopje – Election date will be set once the committee for infectious diseases approves it, Health Minister Venko Filipche has stated.

Brussels – The European Union on Saturday raised the alarm over what it says are shrinking press freedoms around the world in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

London – Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson said plans were being made for the event of his death while he was being treated for Covid-19 in hospital.

Seoul– Shots fired from North Korea hit a South Korean guard post inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), news agency Yonhap reported on Sunday, citing the South Korean military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).