10:00/17 February/2020

Skopje – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski and Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani are paying Monday and Tuesday a working visit to Brussels.

Skopje – Now it’s up to the EU to finally deliver, Germany’s Minister of State for Europe Michael Roth said in a Twitter post Sunday after the Parliament adopted Law on Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The number of patients infected with a new coronavirus across China reached 70,548, while the death toll rose to 1,770, health authorities said Monday.

Some 40 US citizens aboard a quarantined cruise ship in Japan have tested positive for the new coronavirus, a top public health official said Sunday, adding that anyone infected will not be evacuated.

US President Donald Trump has called on Russia to stop its support for what he called the Syrian government’s “atrocities” in the country’s conflict.

Team LeBron topped Team Giannis in a nail-biter in the All–Star Game at the United Center on Sunday, 157-155, earning $400,000 for Chicago Scholars.

Costa Rican authorities confiscated 5.8 tons of cocaine in the country’s east, hidden in a shipment of flowers headed for the Netherlands, the country’s Public Security Ministry reported on Saturday.

A search warrant authorising a controversial police raid on Australia’s public broadcaster ABC in Sydney last year was legally valid, a federal court ruled Monday.