10:00/17 February/2020
Skopje – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski and Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani are paying Monday and Tuesday a working visit to Brussels.
Skopje – Now it’s up to the EU to finally deliver, Germany’s Minister of State for Europe Michael Roth said in a Twitter post Sunday after the Parliament adopted Law on Public Prosecutor’s Office.
Beijing – The number of patients infected with a new coronavirus across China reached 70,548, while the death toll rose to 1,770, health authorities said Monday.
Washington – Some 40 US citizens aboard a quarantined cruise ship in Japan have tested positive for the new coronavirus, a top public health official said Sunday, adding that anyone infected will not be evacuated.
Washington – US President Donald Trump has called on Russia to stop its support for what he called the Syrian government’s “atrocities” in the country’s conflict.
Chicago, Illinois – Team LeBron topped Team Giannis in a nail-biter in the All–Star Game at the United Center on Sunday, 157-155, earning $400,000 for Chicago Scholars.
Bueno Aires – Costa Rican authorities confiscated 5.8 tons of cocaine in the country’s east, hidden in a shipment of flowers headed for the Netherlands, the country’s Public Security Ministry reported on Saturday.
Canberra – A search warrant authorising a controversial police raid on Australia’s public broadcaster ABC in Sydney last year was legally valid, a federal court ruled Monday.