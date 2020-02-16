15:00/February 16/2020

Skopje – Amid tensions, Parliament on Sunday voted 80-6 and passed the Law on the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Skopje – 80 MPs in the 120-seat Parliament on Sunday voted in favor of the amendments to the Law on Defense.

Skopje – If Parliament adopts the Law on Public Prosecutor’s Office (PPO), we’ll send good news and excellent signal that North Macedonia has the capacity to make crucial decisions in the midst of pre-election period when it comes to the country’s EU future, says Bojan Marichikj. The government’s national EU affairs coordinator tells Radio Free Europe that the country has met all the conditions to be allowed to start negotiating.

Baghdad – Rockets landed near the US embassy in a heavily fortified zone in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Sunday, security sources said.

London – The latest storm to hit Britain is suspected of being behind two deaths in the country.

Beijing – Chinese President Xi Jinping was aware of the coronavirus outbreak weeks before he publicly addressed the problem and urged decisive action to stop it, an internal speech published at the weekend in the Communist Party-run People’s Daily shows.