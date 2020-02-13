18:00/February 13/2020

Skopje – We took part in NATO meetings as a member of the Alliance that has proven that swift progress is possible, that plans and promises made can be kept, Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska stated while standing in front of the new offices of North Macedonia’s mission at NATO HQ.

Skopje – Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani and Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov met Thursday in Paris with Amélie de Montchalin, Secretary of State for European Affairs, and discussed North Macedonia’s European integration in the context of the recent release of the new enlargement methodology by the European Commission.

Skopje – There’s a chance that Parliament holds a plenary session at 3 pm to debate the proposal for the Law on the Public Prosecutor’s Office, people familiar with the matter tell MIA.

Skopje – The government has earmarked Mden 1.4 billion to tackle unemployment, especially in people under 29, and activities will include an equal number of men and women, according to Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Mila Carovska.

Skopje – A 14-year old girl died Wednesday of complications from the flu at the Children’s Clinic in Skopje, Gordana Kuzmanovska from the Public Health Institute said Thursday.

Phnom Penh – A luxury cruise ship turned away by several Asian countries over coronavirus fears docked on Thursday in Cambodia, where passengers have been approved to disembark after health inspections.

Mexico City – Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido on Wednesday said President Nicolas Maduro was directly responsible for “whatever happens” to his uncle, who Guaido says was detained after they returned from a three-week international tour.

London – Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid unexpectedly resigned from conservative British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government on Thursday.

Beijing/Tokyo – Japan announced its first death from the new coronavirus on Thursday, marking the third fatality outside of mainland China since the epidemic erupted.