18:00/February 12/2020

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski signed Wednesday the decree for promulgation of the Law ratifying the North Atlantic Treaty.

Skopje – North Macedonia is on the right track and continues to implement reforms. EU will recognise efforts and decide to start accession talks, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski and NATO Parliamentary Assembly Acting President Attila Mesterhazy underlined at a meeting on Wednesday.

Skopje – Joining other NATO ministers of defense, Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska will attend North Atlantic Council meetings at the Alliance’s headquarters in Brussels on Feb. 12 and 13, according to the Ministry of Defense.

Skopje – Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani and Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov will pay Thursday a visit to the French Republic, focusing on North Macedonia’s European prospects in light of the European Council spring meetings.

Skopje – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski has filed a motion to the Parliament for dismissal of Minister of Labor and Social Policy Rashela Mizrahi, the Government told MIA.

Skopje – VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski says he sees no reason for lawmakers of the opposition party to continue to take part in Parliament because the legislative house wasn’t dissolved today, as previously agreed by the political party leaders.

Berlin – Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) will only commit to continuing their ruling coalition with Angela Merkel‘s Christian Democrats (CDU) as long as the chancellor serves out her term.

Singapore – The biggest bank in Singapore, DBS, evacuated hundreds of staff from its skyscraper premises on Wednesday after discovering that an employee had contracted the new coronavirus.