15:00/May 2/2020

Skopje – If the price we have to pay is to say we are not Macedonians and the language I speak is not Macedonian, then we don’t need the EU, President Stevo Pendarovski said in an interview with Alsat-M’s 360 Stepeni TV political show, commenting on Bulgaria’s statement attached to the conclusions of the EU General Affairs Council.

Skopje– A leaders’ meeting could take place between May 10 and May 12 and the leaders of both SDSM and VMRO-DPMNE have confirmed that they would come, as well as the leaders of the parties of the Albanian bloc, both the ruling party and the opposition, President Stevo Pendarovski has said.

Skopje – North Macedonia has made a significant progress in 2020 compared to 2016, according to the Bertelsmann Transformation Index (BTI) in most criteria.

Skopje – 130 people were caught breaking curfew in the past 24 hours, of which 98 were detained and appropriate measures will be taken for the rest, the Ministry of Interior said in a press release Saturday.

Montreal – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday an immediate ban on 1,500 models and variants of certain military-style weapons that have been used in high-profile mass shootings in Canada and abroad.

Seoul – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has appeared in public for the first time in weeks, state news agency KCNA reported on Saturday, amid speculation that he may be sick or even dead.

Zagreb – An estimated 3,500 people gathered in Ljubljana on Friday evening to protest against the government and the measures it has taken during the coronavirus epidemic, accusing the Janez Jansa cabinet of curtailing civil liberties.