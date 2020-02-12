10:00/12 February/2020

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski is to sign a decree for the promulgation of the Law on Ratification of the North Atlantic Treaty on Wednesday.

Washington – Left-wing Senator Bernie Sanders declared victory in the New Hampshire Democratic Party primary, coming narrowly ahead of the runner-up, moderate Pete Buttigieg, a former mayor.

Beijing/Tokyo – The number of people infected with the new coronavirus has reached 44,653 in China, while Japan reported 174 cases, the largest number of infections outside China, health authorities said Wednesday.

Kabul – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo signalled “notable progress” on talks between Washington and the Taliban, in a phone call to Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani, Ghani wrote on Twitter late Tuesday.

Authorities in Germany and Turkey conducted raids early Wednesday as part of a joint investigation into a gang of fraudsters who had been passing themselves off as police to scam elderly people.