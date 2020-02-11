18:00/February 11/2020

Skopje – North Macedonia’s Parliament adopted Tuesday the law ratifying the North Atlantic Treaty with 114 MPs voting in favor. The delayed-action law will enter into force once Spain ratifies the protocol for the country’s membership to NATO.

Skopje – NATO is an alliance of countries, based on mutual political and defense solidarity and on common values.To be a member of the most powerful military alliance in the world is both a privilege and a major responsibility, President Stevo Pendarovski said Tuesday addressing a session in Parliament for the ratification of the country’s Accession Protocol.

Skopje – Italy’s main diplomat Luigi Di Maio welcomed North Macedonia’s efforts to adopt the Law on the Public Prosecutor’s Office as part of the country’s reforms, saying the fight against corruption is imperative for any country.

Skopje – North Macedonia has proved to be a democratic country, meeting required reforms and making enormous progress in the field of interethnic relations. The country is on the Euro-Atlantic path and has done more than any other candidate country, said Slovenian Parliament Speaker Dejan Židan in an address before MPs in Skopje on Tuesday.

Manila – The Philippines on Tuesday officially informed the United States it was terminating a 21-year-old defence agreement, despite warnings it could undermine the country’s security.

Beirut/Istanbul – Syrian government forces and their allied militias on Tuesday took control of the strategic rebel-held Aleppo-Damascus highway, called M5, for the first time since 2012, a monitoring group said.