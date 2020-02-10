18:00/February 10/2020

Brussels – The European Commission welcomes the compromise reached by all political parties in North Macedonia involving the Law on Public Prosecution (PPO).

Skopje – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi has asked the State Election Commission which is the very final deadline in which Parliament should dissolve in order all procedures needed are conducted on time to organize the early parliamentary polls, slated for April 12.

Skopje – North Macedonia and Slovenia have been fostering sincere friendship, mutual understanding, cooperation and support to North Macedonia’s Euro-Atlantic integration efforts, concluded the speakers of the countries’ assemblies, Talat Xhaferi and Dejan Židan.

Skopje – The three Macedonian nationals aboard “Diamond Princess” cruise ship in Yokohama are in good health, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on Monday.

Skopje – Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska said Monday a turnaround has been made in the defense and army over the past couple of years.

Beirut – Airstrikes by Russian warplanes on a village crowded with refugees in northern Syria has left at least nine people dead, a war monitor said on Monday.

Warsaw/Berlin – A fierce winter storm has left at least five people dead in Poland, Sweden, Slovenia and Britain, while air traffic was shut down in parts of Germany and power was knocked out to hundreds of thousands of homes across northern Europe.