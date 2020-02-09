15:00/9 February 2020

Skopje – ‘Honeyland’ will win the Oscar for best documentary feature at Sunday’s Academy Awards, predicts the Guardian’s chief film critic Peter Bradshaw.

Skopje – The 92nd Academy Awards are set to take place Sunday, Feb. 9, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. ‘Honeyland’ is one step closer to bringing home the Oscars for best documentary feature and best international feature film.

Skopje – The new methodology for enlargement negotiations that the Commission proposes will only be acceptable if it would be combined with a removal of the vetoes, in particular from Paris, that have so far created so much frustration, Secretary General of the European Green Party Mar Garcia Sanz said in an interview with MIA.

Skopje – Timing is extremely important in opening EU accession talks, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said Sunday at the “One Balkan towards EU” international conference.

Skopje – We’re doing everything to secure 2/3 majority for adopting the public prosecution law, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said Sunday.

Skopje – You can secure EU and NATO membership only if you present a united front, Bulgarian MEP and European Parliament Rapporteur from North Macedonia Ilhan Kyuchyuk told political parties in North Macedonia on Sunday, after the opening of the “One Balkan towards EU” international conference.

A Thai soldier killed 26 people and injured 57 others in a deadly rampage before he was himself shot dead by security forces on Sunday.

The number of deaths from the new coronavirus has risen to 811 in mainland China, the country’s National Health Commission said Sunday.

Two US soldiers were killed and six others wounded in a firefight in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province a US official said.

Manchester City’s Premier League clash with West Ham on Sunday has been postponed because of storm Ciara.