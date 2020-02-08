15:00/8 February 2020

Skopje – The adoption of the Electoral Code is key for organizing fair elections for several reasons. First, it implements OSCE/ODIHR recommendations, significant for the country’s EU prospects. Second, there’s a new way of financing campaigns that has to be regulated, Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani said in an interview with MIA.

Skopje – Stakeholders continue to discuss the public prosecution law and the moment they reach an agreement, the bill will be put to vote, Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Mila Carovska said at a press conference on Saturday.

Skopje – 33 enterprises are set to receive a total of EUR 2,2 million via co-funded technological development grants awarded by the Fund for Innovation and Technological Development (FITD).

A series of riots in Kazakhstan‘s southern Jambyl province has left eight people dead and dozens more wounded, authorities in the ex-Soviet Central Asian state said on Saturday.

The government commissioner for Germany’s eastern states announced his resignation on Saturday after coming under pressure from Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The number of newly-diagnosed infections of the new coronavirus rose by 3,399 over a 24-hour period in China, and another 86 deaths were reported, health authorities said on Saturday.

A citizen from the United States has died from the new coronavirus in Wuhan, China, authorities said on Saturday, the first confirmed foreign victim of the outbreak.

Two of Facebook’s official accounts on Twitter were hacked on Friday, the social media giant confirmed.

The helicopter that crashed last month in Califonia, killing Kobe Bryant and eight others, showed no signs of engine failure, the US National Transportation Safety Board said Friday.

Pakistan’s parliament on Friday voted in favour of a non-binding resolution calling for the public hanging of criminals convicted of the sexual abuse of children.

Police in Thailand said a shooter opened fire at a shopping mall on Saturday, killing several people.