18:00/7 February 2020

Skopje – EU Ambassador Samuel Žbogar said Friday the new enlargement methodology that the European Commission released earlier in the week is a fast track for those who truly want to invest.

Skopje – If stakeholders find common ground on the public prosecution law, be it an hour before midnight on February 12, the bill can be put to a vote, Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi said on Friday.

Skopje – I am still an optimistic that the common sense of political parties and lawmakers will prevail and I consider that there is a room for finding a way to adopt the Law on Public Prosecutor’s Office (PPO), PM Oliver Spasovski told reporters at Friday’s news conference.

Skopje – Test results from a laboratory in Estonia of two samples from RDF waste show that the examined parameters are within the limit according to the European standard for solid recovered fuels, namely EN 15359:2011.

Skopje – The Public Prosecutor’s Office said Friday a preliminary investigation has been opened into the disclosure of classified documents from special investigative measures.

Skopje – The national electricity transmission system operator MEPSO signed Friday two €35 million contracts with Energoinvest from Sarajevo and Koncar from Zagreb for the construction of 400kV transmission line from Bitola 2 substation to Macedonian -Albanian border and of 400/110 kV Ohrid substation and extension of Bitola 2 substation.

Skopje – Minister of Information Society and Administration Damjan Manchevski, Finance Minister Nina Angelovska and “Mastercard” Senior Vice President Charles Walton signed Friday a cooperation memorandum on digital identity.

Skopje – Only a few days before its dissolution, Parliament on Friday hosted a conference in which participants urged future lawmakers to be more transparent and to foster accountability.

Skopje – The Judicial Council elected on Friday Mirjana Lazarova-Trajkovska, Safet Kadrii, Nake Georgiev and Lidija Martinova as new judges of the Supreme Court.

Athens – We are strengthening our role in the neighborhood, in the Balkans, with an accent on efforts aiming at the EU integration perspective of the Western Balkans with the conditionality you all already know, Greece’s Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said Friday.

Belgrade – The Croatian Constitutional Court on Friday published a ruling that courts must allow gay couples to offer and provide foster care to children.