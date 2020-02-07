13:00/7 February 2020

Skopje – The Law on the Public Prosecutor’s Office should be adopted in order to demonstrate a change in the way of thinking, from what is the minimum required to open negotiations to how can we use negotiations to the maximum to change our country so that young people would stop leaving, said EU Ambassador Samuel Žbogar ahead of Friday’s press briefing on the new enlargement methodology released by the European Commission.

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski met Friday with members of the State Commission for Prevention of Corruption, who referred to their activities ahead of the coming elections and the National Strategy for prevention of corruption and conflict of interests 2020-2024.

Zagreb – The EU integration of Western Balkan countries is very important to Croatia. I hope North Macedonia opens EU accession talks before the Zagreb summit in May, Croatian PM Andrej Plenković said Thursday night during his meeting with Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani and Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov.

More than 290,000 electric cars were sold in the European Union last year, in a near doubling of 2018 figures, industry data showed on Thursday.

A Russian delegation will visit Turkey on Saturday for talks on the Syrian government’s military operations around the north-western city of Idlib, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

Airplane manufacturer Boeing said on Thursday it has uncovered a new software flaw on its embattled 737 MAX jet, grounded in March 2019 after two crashes killing a total of 346 people.