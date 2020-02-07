MIA Flash

MIA FLASH

10:00/7 February 2020

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 7 February 2020 10:06
MIA Flash

10:00/7 February 2020

Skopje – North Macedonia is currently the most searched word on earth related to term Oscar awards thanks to Honeyland movie, according to Google Trends.

Barcelona – The Spanish government agreed to set up a forum for dialogue with the region of Catalonia in a meeting in Barcelona on Thursday, an unexpected show of progress after the two met for the first time in more than one year.

Barcelona – Real Sociedad stunned Real Madrid with a thrilling 4-3 win to reach the Copa del Rey semi-finals on Thursday, while Athletic Bilbao edged record 30-time champions Barcelona 1-0.

Washington – The White House on Thursday confirmed that the United States had killed Qasim al-Rimi, the leader of al-Qaeda’s affiliate in Yemen.

Beijing – A doctor who became a hero in China after sounding the alarm early on about the new coronavirus outbreak has died of the disease, the Wuhan hospital where he was being treated said on Friday.

Back to top button
Close
Close