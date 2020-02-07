10:00/7 February 2020

Skopje – North Macedonia is currently the most searched word on earth related to term Oscar awards thanks to Honeyland movie, according to Google Trends.

Barcelona – The Spanish government agreed to set up a forum for dialogue with the region of Catalonia in a meeting in Barcelona on Thursday, an unexpected show of progress after the two met for the first time in more than one year.

Barcelona – Real Sociedad stunned Real Madrid with a thrilling 4-3 win to reach the Copa del Rey semi-finals on Thursday, while Athletic Bilbao edged record 30-time champions Barcelona 1-0.

Washington – The White House on Thursday confirmed that the United States had killed Qasim al-Rimi, the leader of al-Qaeda’s affiliate in Yemen.

Beijing – A doctor who became a hero in China after sounding the alarm early on about the new coronavirus outbreak has died of the disease, the Wuhan hospital where he was being treated said on Friday.