18:30/6 February 2020

Skopje – Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that three Macedonian nationals are onboard the cruise ship moored off the port of Yokohama near Tokyo.

Skopje – Euro-integration prospects and the accession process are in the focus of Thursday’s debate organized by DOM party and the European Greens.

Skopje – The US-based car parts manufacturer DURA Automotive Systems kicked off Thursday the construction of two plants in Skopje 2 free zone. The American company plans to invest €68 million in the production capacities thus creating more than 980 new jobs.

Skopje – Flexible working hours, annual holiday bonuses, daily allowances, paid leave occurring due to personal reasons and family obligations, holiday and strike entitlement are some of the benefits for the public administration under the Branch Collective Agreement, signed Thursday in Skopje.

Skopje – Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi met Thursday with Albania’s Minister of Finance and Economy Anila Denaj and the Albanian Ambassador to North Macedonia Fatos Reka.

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski met Thursday with Chief of General Staff of the Serbian Armed Forces, General Milan Mojsilović.

Skopje – Financial support in the amount of CHF 1,64 million (EUR 1,53 million) for procurement of goods and services, including IT and communication systems, e-legislation software, translation software, further development of the Parliament’s website, and equipment for the Parliament’s TV studio will be provided over the next 2,5 years.

Skopje – Prosecution evidence, including unaired tapes from the television program ‘Insider’ and receipts for clothes Bojan Jovanovski bought from Italian designer stores in 2019, were presented during the second part of the ‘Racket’ case hearing on Thursday.

Skopje – The Alliance for Albanians and Alternativa have formed a coalition to run in the early parliamentary polls on April 12.

Skopje – Albania is recognizing and would like to utilize the successful measures fighting informal economy that North Macedonia is applying. Subsidizing salary contributions for increased income and the VAT return for citizens were in the focus of Thursday’s meeting of Finance Minister Nina Angelovska and Albanian counterpart Anila Denaj.

Skopje – Jovan Strezovski, Pande Manojlov, Zoran Pejkovski and Katica Kjulavkova are the winners of the annual awards for best literary works in of the Writers’ Association of Macedonia.

Kriva Palanka – North Macedonia has fast-tracked its reform priorities to fulfill the Euro-Atlantic ambition with a clear perspective and clear political will that the ambition has no alternative, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said Thursday.

Kriva Palanka – Funds in the amount of EUR 12,5 million will be used for the rehabilitation of 13km-long road section from Kriva Palanka to the Deve Bair border crossing with Bulgaria, part of Pan-European Corridor VIII.

Zagreb – Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani and Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov met Thursday with Croatia’s Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić-Radman, MIA’s Zagreb correspondent reports.

Athens – Bilateral cooperation and topics of the region, with an emphasis on EU integration for North Macedonia and Albania were the focal point of a meeting between Greece’s Alternate Foreign Minister Varvitsiotis Miltiadis and U.S. Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt, MIA’s Athens correspondent reports.

London – The finance minister of Scotland’s devolved government resigned on Thursday after admitting he “foolishly” sent hundreds of sometimes flirtatious social media messages to a 16-year-old boy.

Istanbul – Flights resumed at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport on Thursday after a passenger plane skidded off the runway and broke apart as it landed in bad weather, killing three people.