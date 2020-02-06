10:00/6 February/2020

Skopje – Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani and Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov are paying Thursday a working visit to Croatia, which currently holds the six-month EU Presidency.

Istanbul – Three people were killed and 179 injured when a passenger plane skidded off a runway and broke apart as it landed in bad weather at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport.

Washington – US President Donald Trump was acquitted by the Senate on both articles of impeachment on Wednesday, allowing him to remain in office.

Beijing – The death toll from a new coronavirus that originated in China reached 563 with 28,018 people confirmed infected, health authorities said on Thursday.

Thousands remained quarantined aboard two cruise ships in Japan and Hong Kong as the death toll from a coronavirus outbreak that started in China surpassed 500, health authorities said on Thursday.