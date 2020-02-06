10:00/6 February/2020
Skopje – Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani and Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov are paying Thursday a working visit to Croatia, which currently holds the six-month EU Presidency.
Istanbul – Three people were killed and 179 injured when a passenger plane skidded off a runway and broke apart as it landed in bad weather at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport.
Washington – US President Donald Trump was acquitted by the Senate on both articles of impeachment on Wednesday, allowing him to remain in office.
Beijing – The death toll from a new coronavirus that originated in China reached 563 with 28,018 people confirmed infected, health authorities said on Thursday.
Beijing/Tokyo – Thousands remained quarantined aboard two cruise ships in Japan and Hong Kong as the death toll from a coronavirus outbreak that started in China surpassed 500, health authorities said on Thursday.