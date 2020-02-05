18:00/5 February 2020

Skopje – Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov welcomes Wednesday the new methodology for negotiations to join the EU, saying he expects it to result in a win-win situation – opening of talks with Skopje and improved process.

Skopje – The OSCE Mission to Skopje, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) and the Council of Media Ethics called Wednesday for awareness to prevent hate speech in the media, especially during the pre-election period.

Skopje – The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) of the Republic of North Macedonia has been given a positive recommendation from Energy Community to be granted an observer status in the Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER).

Skopje – VMRO-DPMNE will file Wednesday a motion for the Parliament’s dissolution on February 12, party whip Nikola Micevski told a press conference.

Skopje – The State Environment Inspectorate is carrying out regular and unannounced inspections of companies all the time and it has sent a report to the Public Prosecutor’s Office about the case involving transportation of unprocessed biomedical waste to Drisla landfill.

Skopje – The Bitola-based company “Eko Klub” in 2019 transported 4,700 kg of biomedical waste and 1,900 kg was transported this past January, the period for which the City of Skopje claims it has documents proving unprofessional conduct.

Skopje – A government delegation, led my Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski met Wednesday with State Election Commission (SEC) president Oliver Derkoski, the government said in a press release.

Skopje – Integrity is key in the fight against corruption, as although rule of law is set to attract investments, it’s transparency and integrity that will convince young people to stay in the county. North Macedonia ranked in the 2019 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 13 positions lower than the previous year, so the fight against corruption should be a priority for developing a sound democratic system, underlined Wednesday participants at the Integrity and Anti-corruption Week 2020 event.

Skopje – The project for modernization of agriculture production will launch this year and run through 2025, said Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy Trajan Dimkovski on Wednesday.

Skopje – The financial support provided by the state to the domestic companies is very important for their positioning in foreign markets. Sources of Rade Koncar company, which is a beneficiary of financial support, said that the competing in foreign markets is high and without support from the state, they would not be able to compete with the other long-standing companies.

Skopje – North Macedonia between January and December 2019 traded goods estimated at a total of 16,657,855 thousand US dollars, according to statistics.

Ohrid – The Grigor Prlichev Award for best poem was presented to Stevo Simski for his poem “The Mystery of Bogomils” at a ceremony in Ohrid held in his honor.

Belgrade – The November 26 earthquake in Albania has caused 985 million euros (1,1 billion dollars) in damage, but has also affected economic growth, officials said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban’s three-month-old government fell on Wednesday after losing a no-confidence vote launched by the opposition.

Brussels – European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, Olivér Várhelyi, presented a revised methodology proposal for the EU accession process in Brussels on Wednesday.

Istanbul – Two avalanches within 18 hours in eastern Turkey have killed at least 31 people, a majority of them from a rescue team, officials and a disaster agency confirmed on Wednesday.