10:00/5 February 2020

Skopje – Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Mila Carovska and Minister of Foreign Investments Zorica Apostolska are to visit Rade Koncar TEP, a leading company in metal processing and electrical industry on Wednesday.

Skopje – An exhibition “Ohrid/A view from the other side” is to open Wednesday in the Museum of the Republic of North Macedonia organised by the Centre for Creative Industries – NEBO from Demir Hisar.

Skopje – The new methodology has not been yet released and can undergo changes until the last moment. From what we can see in the draft, it is primarily a political document instead of a bureaucratic one, National Coordinator for EU Integration Bojan Marichikj told Slobodna TV.

Munich – US ski star Mikaela Shiffrin will miss upcoming World Cup races and it is not clear when she will return to action in the wake of her father’s death.

Washington – US President Donald Trump claimed credit for a “great American comeback” during the annual State of the Union address before a rancorous and divided Congress on Tuesday, focusing on the economy ahead of a re-election campaign this year.

Thousands of passengers became stranded aboard two cruise ships in Japan and Hong Kong on Wednesday amid reports of coronavirus infections on board, while in China the death toll from the disease climbed to nearly 500.