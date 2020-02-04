18:00/4 February 2020

Skopje – We will continue the discussions aimed at securing the necessary consensus and the two-thirds majority in a bid to adopt the law, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski told reporters Tuesday when asked about the meeting of the government and the opposition party working groups on PPO law.

Skopje – The support by the OSCE Mission is of exceptional importance when it comes to elections, because the institution has built is trustworthiness over a long period, said Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani after Tuesday’s meeting with Ambassador Clemens Koja, Head of the OSCE Mission to Skopje.

Skopje – A 36-hour working week, regulated payment of extra work and night shifts, guaranteed freedom of information and protection of the agency from partisan propaganda that could harm its image is incorporated in the Collective Agreement that the Media Information Agency-MIA and the Independent Union of Journalists and Media workers (SSNM) signed on Tuesday.

Skopje – The law is still on the table and if VMRO-DPMNE wants to take part in the process, then it should draft amendments to this text. All other actions are just an alibi, said the Ministry of Justice on Tuesday.

Skopje – VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski on Tuesday called for the Law on Public Prosecution (PPO) to be prepared by legal experts.

Skopje – By now, everyone knows that Mickoski and the opposition don’t want the public prosecution law to be adopted. They can correct me if I’m wrong, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said Tuesday ahead of his meeting with members of the North Macedonia-Turkey Chamber of Commerce (MATTO).

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski, who is paying an official visit to Warsaw, met Tuesday with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda.

Skopje – Reagent test kits for coronavirus are set to arrive in North Macedonia today. Blood samples were previously sent to Niš, Serbia for testing, Health Minister Venko Filipche said Tuesday.

Skopje – Unprocessed biomedical waste was improperly treated without abiding by the established protocol at Drisla landfill, it was revealed Tuesday.

Skopje – A government delegation, led by minister without portfolio in charge of foreign investments Zorica Apostolska, Deputy Minister of Culture Vladimir Lazovski, and national coordinator for cultural development Robert Alagjozovski laid Tuesday fresh flowers at Goce Delchev’s grave in Skopje-based Sv. Spas church on the occasion of the 148th anniversary from the revolutionary’s birth.

Skopje – Minister of Transport and Communications Goran Sugareski called Tuesday train drivers to end their boycott, saying talks can continue but without blackmail and damages to the public enterprise’s operations.

Warsaw – President Stevo Pendarovski expects the ratification of North Macedonia’s NATO accession protocol to be wrapped up in Spain’s Parliament in March.

Brussels – MIA has seen the draft-report of the European Commission, set to be adopted and announced Wednesday, that offers the member states and the European Parliament a revised methodology of the negotiations with hopefuls to join the European Union.

Brussels – EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell slammed the United States’ recently unveiled Middle East peace plan on Tuesday, arguing that it “departs from” internationally agreed parameters to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The European Commission launched efforts on Tuesday to step up the fight against cancer, with one in four EU citizens dying of the disease, according to statistics released for World Cancer Day.

The British government says all citizens should leave China to avoid the risk of infection with the Wuhan coronavirus.